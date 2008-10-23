Tech Watch: Music on Facebook; Bill Gates’s Rumored Think Tank; Amazon’s Q3 Earnings Bad, But Good

If it’s one thing that MySpace has over Facebook, it’s music. MySpace Music has no real successful equivalent on Facebook, and the latter company’s path to profitability looks unlikely without some kind of tunes application as a part of the strategy. If Facebook ever hopes to go public, it may have to sidle up to one of its developers and ink a music deal.

So it’s no surprise that rumors are afloat in the New York Post, and now The New York Times, that the social network may be in talks with four companies to begin its foray into music: iLike, imeem, LaLa, and Rhapsody. The Times also speculates that the company could be vetting partners in an effort to get a better idea of how to launch its own in-house music service, though that seems unlikely.

The article also reports that while few details about Facebook’s incipient music plans are available, it is known with relative certainty that the new service would integrate organically with existing Facebook features, such as musician fan pages and News Feed, to include individual users’ playlists and outlets for music purchasing.

Tech pundits are abuzz, too, over a new feature launched by Facebook called Action Links. What the feature does is less important than the screenshot example shown on the site, which features a user buying a Beatles album on something called “FBM.” Facebook Music? Only time will tell.

Limiting Facebook’s plan is the company’s apparent unwillingness to deal directly with record labels to license music. That became apparent after Facebook shut down a third-party app that allowed users to upload and stream songs. Perhaps ILike or imeem, which feature a wide range of music applications, decent user interfaces, freestanding sites of their own, and plug-ins for audio software will be the most organic partners. It should be noted that iLike licenses its streaming music from Rhapsody.

What’s Bill Gates Up To?