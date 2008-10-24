Reports of the Death of Renewable Energy are Greatly Exaggerated

The crashing price of oil is driving some to predict the death of renewable energy, again. Oil costs less than half what it did just a few months ago, falling from $147 a barrel at its peak in July 2008 all the way down to $65 a barrel as of October 22. The price of natural gas has also declined. For the many families strapped for cash these days this provides welcome relief, particularly with the rest of the economic news so downbeat, but this relief is not without a downside.

Environmentalists have been saying for decades that we should drive smaller cars in the US with little to show for it. But when the price of gas hit $4.50 a gallon we were all environmentalists, driving less, connecting errands, carpooling, and buying smaller cars. In the first half of 2008 the US decreased oil consumption, something not seen for years. If the price of gas drops and we go back to our old habits, the danger is that we will wait until the next crisis before taking action again. The next time the price of oil goes up it might keep on going, as some thought it might this time.

With the price of oil and natural gas dropping, and the economy in the grasp of the credit crunch, some say that the booming renewable energy industry will slow or halt its growth. As natural gas became more expensive, it helped make wind and solar more competitive for power production. As the price of oil and natural gas falls, renewable energy is looking more expensive.

I don’t think renewable energy will be abandoned though, and here’s why.

For one, even at $70 the price of oil is still high compared to historical standards. It’s only low compared to where things were earlier in 2008. And OPEC is moving to cut production and stabilize prices, halting the slide.

Another factor is that the price of oil will not be this low forever. I’m not going to predict when it will happen, but I can easily predict that the price of oil will rise again. I haven’t a clue what the price of oil will do tomorrow or next week (nobody does), but it’s a virtual certainty that given time the price will move upward again.