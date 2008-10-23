Reality Check – Looking for a Few Great Leaders

We are certainly in challenging times in our business world today. We have been in challenging times in the past and – let me make a profound prediction – we will be faced with challenging times again at some point in the future. Here’s the reality check: the fact that times are challenging is not the source of our pain. The source of our pain is the absence of great leadership based in reality.

We must be willing to admit that our way of leading is simply not working and not creating the results or the quality of life that we would like. These times call for a new type of leader. We need leaders who are willing and able to recreate mindsets in order to change circumstances and lead in a new and revolutionary way.

The revolution begins with a few good leaders practicing Reality-Based Leadership. A Reality-Based Leader is one who is able to quickly see the reality of the situation, conserve precious team energy and use that energy to impact reality. Better yet, a great Reality-Based Leader anticipates the upcoming changes and capitalizes on the opportunity inherent in the situation. As with all great revolutions, a manifesto is needed. So here it is … Reality-Based Leadership is a new wave of leadership based on the following principles:

We, as Reality-Based Leaders, Refuse to Argue with Reality.

The average leader spends two hours a day arguing with reality, an argument you will surely lose, but only 100 percent of the time. Reality-Based Leaders work instead to quickly identify the facts of the situation and focus on following simple instructions – doing the next right thing that would add the most value.

We, as Reality-Based Leaders, Greet Change with a Simple “Good to Know.”

Today’s leaders seem to greet each and every change with surprise, panic and blame.Even change that should be anticipated often elicits a reaction of surprise, shock or disbelief. The moment of surprise is followed by anxiety or a low level of panic about how to lead forward, ending with a dose of blame focused on others’ lack of leadership, poor decisions or failures. Reality-Based Leaders greet change with great anticipation for the possibilities and a simple “good to know.” They move quickly to understand the new reality and search for ways to deliver results in spite of the facts or limited circumstances.