Three Ways to Turn Negative Campaigning Into a Work/Life-Win Strategy

Ah, the pre-election, winding-down death throes of a long political campaign and the guaranteed finger-pointing nastiness that ensues as each candidate tries to smear the other in a thick coating of “unsuitable for office.” It’s a delightful tradition, and one to which the general public has become inured, even as we rail against the adolescent viciousness of the strategy. Well, rail all you want, gang: the strategy works. According to the Website CompleteCampaigns.com , hitting below the belt energizes one’s core supporters and renews their commitment, at the same time as turning off those less likely to vote and potentially alienating people who are for the other candidate to the point where they might even choose not to vote themselves. So, it’s get the base out while making sure nobody else but the base punches a Diebold touch screen. Talk about a win-win.

It’s no secret that work, and even life, is becoming increasingly political. As the troubled economy keeps us all scrambling, we, as “candidates” for our own “office” will not be faulted now if we pull out all the stops and get the important people behind us while driving the ineffectual cogs away. And, fear not, this technique has an illustrious history. William Safire, in his New Political Dictionary, points out the following phrase, which appeared in The Barber of Seville in 1775: “Calumniate! Calumniate!’ Some of it will always stick!” This was extrapolated from the even more ancient Latin motto, ‘Fortiter calumniari, aliquia adhaerebit,’ which means “throw plenty of dirt and some of it will be sure to stick.’ By around the time of the Civil War, “dirt” evolved into “mud,” and it is from this that we get the term “mudslinging” today. See? Simply by knuckling under and lowering your moral standards, you are part of something venerable and long-standing.

Here, then, are my suggestions for increasing your leverage in the world of work (and beyond) with the help of this heinous, but time-honored tradition.

#1 – GETTING THAT PROMOTION

Perhaps you cannot afford the team of spin-doctors that remain at the disposal of Messrs. McCain and Obama. No matter. The Internet is a valuable tool with which to seek out information on those competing with you for a coveted position, and it is very likely that a simple Google will provide you with a treasure trove of unsavory information. Not to mention; the industrious smearer can use the office gossip network as an invaluable source of potentially libelous material. So what if it’s unsubstantiated! The point is to get your butt into that higher-paying chair, isn’t it? The next step is to create an attack ad that guarantees you success. A suggested template follows.

“My opponent (insert name of employee competing with you here) claims that they are the only clear choice when it comes to getting the (insert job title here) position in our firm. But, what if I told you that their record on taking personal phone calls at work is embarrassingly high? That they consistently voted against our proven effective Monday morning brainstorming meetings? That they got so drunk at the last teamwork retreat in Branson, Missouri that Kenny Rogers took out a restraining order on them? Whereas the only truly suitable candidate for (insert job title here) is (insert your name here), whose estimable track record of reliability, dedication and comparatively minor incidents involving taking home a few pads of Post-It Notes and some Hi-Liters, leaving the paper jam for somebody else to fix and the occasional embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars through my own personal ingenuity and Internet hacking expertise, makes them the best choice to lead the (name of department) into the sun-drenched future.”

#2 – KEEPING YOUR COMPANY ON TOP