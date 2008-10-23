Surprise, Surprise!

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan denied that he was somehow responsible for what he called a “once-in-a-century credit tsunami” to lawmakers today in Washington, D.C., claiming, “Those of us who looked to the self-interest of lending institutions to protect shareholders’ equity (myself especially) are in a state of shocked disbelief,” as reported in the Wall Street Journal.
