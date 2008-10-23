Sometimes It’s NOT the Little Things

As the last days of the election go by, the smallest details have become hyper-important: Sarah Palin’s wardrobe, Joe Biden’s line about Barack Obama being tested in office. And the candidates have followed suit as well: John McCain’s mailings about Joe the Plumber, Democratic robo-calls demonizing Republican robo-calls. Does the race really need such distractive scrutiny?

There was a time when the race was about Tax plans or Health Care policies. But substantive discourse has been replaced with petty needling. It reminds me of what I said about the iPhone product launch, how little things can become mammoth in proportion. At some point, people need to take a step back and take stock of what is really there and what really matters.

Come November 5th, who wore what or whose surrogate said what to whom will not matter. Economic plans and energy initiatives are what will have a lasting effect. Innovation and change is sexy, not veiled insults or passive aggressive sound bites.