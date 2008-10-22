Tech Watch: Ebay Bans Ivory Sales; Hulu Now on Boxee; Motorola Takes on Nokia

According to the Associated Press, eBay plans to ban the sale of ivory products in an effort to protect elephants in Africa and Asia that are being illegally poached. Starting in December, listings containing ivory items will be illegal to list, and eBay says it plans to begin to police its listing to enforce the restriction starting in January 2009.

The problem: eBay can’t ensure that the ivory products that its users list are in compliance with the extensive regulations that superintend ivory sales. What about items that contain ivory as a constituent part, like pianos? There will be a concession for items like these, but only if they were manufactured before 1900. Jewelry, chess sets and other bric-a-brac will not be exempt from the new regulation, and will not be allowed for auction or sale on eBay.

Ebay has said that it will work with governmental organizations like the US Fish and Wildlife Service to enforce and investigate regulations and cases. The decision to ban ivory items comes six years after an investigation by the Humane Society of the United States which discovered thousands of items made of ivory, the source of which could not be verified as legal.

Teresa Telecky, Humane Society International’s policy director, said in a statement, “EBay’s decision to wash its hands of the uncontrollable, bloody ivory trade is commendable and should set an example for others.”

Boxee Now Streams Hulu

If you’re a fan of watching TV without a TV, then you’ll like Boxee, which takes the television-via-PC to the next level and even eliminates using a Web browser. The software, which acts as a free media center on your Mac or PC, can be installed on most PCs and Macs, as well as on an Apple TV via a USB patch stick.