advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

10 Coolest Innovators Rebuilding New Orleans

By Saabira Chaudhuri1 minute Read

Ravaged by Katrina and accosted by Gustav, New Orleans, the city best known for its Mardi Gras and musicians (and now for its hurricanes) is gradually being reconstructed. The New Orleans 100 showcases one hundred world-changing ideas that underscore just how far the city has come. Here’s a look at ten of the most innovative ventures and organizations aiming to revitalize the city.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life