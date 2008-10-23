advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Inspiring Others Is Important

I am currently in Jamaica and was invited on Tuesday to be a guest lecturer at the H.E.A.R.T. VTDI in Kingston by Dennis Howard, the UWI lecturer who brought me down in February to speak at the Global Reggae Conference. It was a last-minute request but I was prepared and was able to speak to a class of students focusing on artist management in the music industry. The topic that evening was music videos and the Internet. One of the students joined Realvibez.tv yesterday and wrote a blog post that gives a far better account than I could ever give. He wrote:

By David Mullings1 minute Read

I am currently in Jamaica and was invited on Tuesday to be a guest lecturer at the H.E.A.R.T. VTDI in Kingston by Dennis Howard, the UWI lecturer who brought me down in February to speak at the Global Reggae Conference.

advertisement
advertisement

It was a last-minute request but I was prepared and was able to speak to a class of students focusing on artist management in the music industry. The topic that evening was music videos and the Internet.

One of the students joined Realvibez.tv yesterday and wrote a blog post that gives a far better account than I could ever give. He wrote:

I got up this morning feeling good, the reason why yesterday I went to my artist managment class as always, about midway in the class a guest lecturer came in…his name was David Mullings, keep in mind I’m seeing this guy for the first time.

However, he proceeded to introduce himself to the class and started to give us a comprehensive overview of the internet and some of the various social networks that were available as well as effective. Mr. Mullings also went on to introduce the class to his Realvibez website which everyone found rather interesting, he told us what was offered by Realvibez and the whole movement of the company.

So as an upcoming artist I had to be a part of this new phenomenon that is taking over…believe me when I tell u being enlightened by someone never makes you inferior it makes you greater, because you now possess the knowledge on how to approach any situation hands on…so for me blogging is new amongst a few more things that I’m gradually familiarizing myself with…so I just want to thank Mr. David Mullings again for opening my eyes to other possibilities and avenues in this music industry truly appreciated.

That is all that I can ask for when I speak to students.

advertisement

I ended up giving a second guest lecture to a UWI class while on Shaggy’s music video set yesterday and will post about that tomorrow.

Are you trying to inspire others?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life