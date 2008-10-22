Talking Religion at Work – When is it acceptable?

Everyone says you’re not supposed to talk about politics and religion but people generally talk politics at work or in other “off limits” settings. I’m wondering why if someone mentions their faith at work (unless they’re mentioning a holiday they’re taking off) people immediately clam up and just nod their head?

I realize it’s not politically correct to get too specific about faith

issues at work, but it seems strange to me. If a person’s faith/world

belief is so central to who they are, wouldn’t their views/beliefs be

helpful to elucidate in certain settings in the workplace? Perhaps an

ethics discussion in HR in a gray area issue? Or in discussing a

client that has a religious focus to their organization? I’m sure

these types of talks may come up but you know what I mean.

What do you think? If people were to talk about their faith at work,

what would be the best context and why? Where would it be helpful and

where would it hinder?

