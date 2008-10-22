Arianna Huffington is an Entrepreneur to Admire

I am at the luncheon keynote of the Digital Media Mixer, and Arianna Huffington, entrepreneur extraordinaire and middle-aged blogger like me, starts off with riff on Sarah Palin’s shoes.

Arianna, whose Huffington Post took the world by storm when it launched

in 2005, goes on to talk about where she is now in the digital space

and where she is going. She points out the differences between this

presidential election compared to 2004: no YouTube, no HuffPo in 2004

She points out that Obama would have not been the Democratic nominee

without digital media; would not have defeated the Democratic royalty.

Obama beat the Clinton records for fundraising by using the Internet,

and then translated the viral to the street–a million people knocking

on doors. She tells of meeting Chris Hughes, the young man who left

Facebook to run Obama’s digital campaign. She was stunned; he was 22.

Because of the Internet, Huffington says, Rovian politics is over. Karl

Rove believed that you could say anything in a campaign, and it could

never be proven false. But Rove had never met bloggers. Rumors can

spread in blogs, but they will be proven false.

(It’s like Robert Scoble always says: if something appears online and it isn’t corrected in 24 hours, it is probably true.)

There could not be Swiftboating or McCain’s black illegitimate child

rumors today. They would be corrected, because bloggers have

obsessive-compulsive disorder; they stick with a story until they prove

the rumors false. And that is the key to the Internet success.

As a blogger, Arianaa gets to sit on panels at conferences with very

interesting people, most of them younger than she is. She loves them.

Will.i.am, a singer with the group Black Eyed Peas once told her: “If

you are consuming old media, you are consuming it on your couch; if you

are consuming new media, you are consuming it on your horse.” You are

active, and interactive.