Next President and Your Work+Life Fit—Highlights…and Concerns

Symbolism is important for driving cultural change. Within this presidential campaign, there have been many powerful symbolic conversations and actions related to work+life fit. For the first time:

The question then becomes how do the McCain and Obama administrations plan to translate that shift in awareness into action that impacts the reality of individuals?

Ellen Galinsky of Families and Work Institute recently hosted two unprecedented conference calls in which representatives from both campaigns outlined the specifics of their philosophy, policies and programs related to a broad range of work+life issues. Detailed transcripts and commentary on these calls is available at www.familiesandwork.org.

Having listened to both calls and read the transcripts (which I urge you to do), two very different approaches emerge in a number of areas. To provide a context in which to compare the two strategies, here is an overview of the trends in work and life presented by Brad Harrington, the Executive Director of the Center for Work and Family at Boston College in a recent presentation at Cornell University:

Aging workforce and generational diversity

Challenges of working in a more diverse workplace (e.g gender, race, ethnicity, religion)

Increasing workload, stress and dramatic increase in health care costs

Globalization, working across cultures, and the 24×7 workplace

Pervasive use of technology and working virtually

Growing importance of work-life.

I would add:

Increasing pressure on businesses to cut costs and work smarter/better, and additional financial uncertainty and work-related pressures for individuals.

Ever-increasing pace of change that requires organizations and individuals to adapt and respond by being even more flexible in the way work is done, life outside of work is managed, and business is run in order to thrive.

In the context of this work+life reality, my thoughts on the Obama and McCain work+life strategies are as follows:

Obama Work+Life Strategy—What I like:

Sees work+life as mainstream economic and social policy issue

Flexibility is a partnership between government and business through a combination of incentives and education to support the benefits. The government would be a model employer and Obama endorses the Kennedy legislation allowing employees to present a plan for flexibility, but still give the employer the right to determine whether or not to approve.

Power of the "bully pulpit:" Leveraging the power of the President to move the conversation and change understanding and perception about work life issues.

Expanding FMLA coverage to more people, and more issues including eldercare, parental participation in academic activities, and situations of domestic violence.

Making FMLA a paid leave.

Employers would have to provide seven paid sick days.

Comprehensive approach to care for children : Taking a comprehensive approach to children ages 0-5, as well as after-school care for school age children.

Increase minimum wage.

. Seeing role of government as supporter and facilitator of solutions for business: “We are in a tough time economically so we don’t want to do anything that is ineffective or inefficient or that would actually hurt employers. Government bureaucracy needs to be changed, but in some cases it will be a conversation (about) cultural norms. People don’t want a hand out, but do want a government that is on their side.

Obama Work+Life Strategy—Concerns: