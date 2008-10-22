News Fix: From the Ad World

New campaign: Time Warner Cable has launched an entertaining new campaign it hopes will go viral. Website, Fame Star, allows you to create your own entertainment: people can upload a picture (or pick from stock images), create some quick dialogue and customize a Hollywood video built around their character. ( Via Adweek )

Rebrand: Pepsi plans to rebrand “every aspect of the brand proposition for our key [carbonated-soft-drink] brands: how they look, how they’re packaged, how they will be merchandised on the shelves and how they connect with consumers,” says PepsiCo Chairman-CEO Indra Nooyi. (Via Adage)

Celebrity endorsement: Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has recently been spotted around the blogosphere, writing about…. cheap lunch. Turns out, she’s actually advertising for a company called ConAgra Foods. (Via New York Times)

Clash of the Coffee Titans – Dunkin’ Donuts versus Starbucks: Dunkin Donuts’ new ad campaign debuted yesterday, with a TV spot asking people which coffee they prefer Dunkin or Starbucks. The chain has conducted a poll across 10 cities, offering sample packs Dunkin’s Original Blend and Starbucks’ House Blend. Dunkin’ claims that 54.2% of participants preferred Dunkin’ coffee, while only 39.3% who chose Starbucks. The remaining 6.3% expressed no preference.(Via Brandweek)