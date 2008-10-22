Spend Your Time On The Things That Are Important For Your Success

Time is a scarce and non renewable resource. Once a moment is gone, it’s gone and there is no way you can recover it. I bring this up because effective time management is one of the keys to outstanding performance. Outstanding performance, as you know, is one of the keys to career and life success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success .

In doing a Google search on time management, I came across a Time Management Checklist published by Harold Taylor. I suggest that you check it out. In contains 50 pieces of common sense advice on how to better manage your time. All 50 are valuable, but I particularly like number15:

“Be time conscious rather than a perfectionist. Let the amount of time spent on a task be proportionate to the value of the outcome.”

This is one piece of advice that I don’t always follow. It’s closely related to Stephen Covey’s ideas on the concepts of important and urgent. If you’re not familiar with these ideas, Dr. Covey suggests (and I’m paraphrasing here) that we can put any task into one of four buckets:

Not Important, Not Urgent

Not Important, Urgent

Important, Not Urgent

Important, Urgent

You can forget about the not important and not urgent tasks. However, the other three have some big implications for managing your time in order to become an outstanding performer.

Not important and urgent tasks can be a time trap. Finish them quickly. There is not sense on spending a lot of time on them as the value of their outcome is likely to be of little overall value to you becoming an outstanding performer.

Spend the time necessary to do the important and urgent tasks. The other day, I got a renewal notice for my Colorado license plates. This was an important and urgent task. I need to have current plates on my car, and I needed to renew my registration before the end of October. I spent the time necessary to keep myself in compliance with Colorado laws.