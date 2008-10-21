New G1 App Brings Free Streaming Music and Personalized Radio to Users

Available in stores today, Google’s new phone, the G1, has already spawned a slew of new applications. Among these is a creation from social music site, imeem , that makes life just a little bit easier for G1 users.

The new application, imeem for Android, brings free streaming music and personalized radio to the phone and enables users to create custom radio stations.

Called “the best application seen so far” (it’s still early days) by TechCrunch’s Schonfeld, the app comes with a number of continually updating stations influenced by people’s individual listening habits and tastes as well as those of the larger imeem community. It offers a list of the most popular songs and emerging artists across the imeem service, personalized recommendations based on what a user and their friends listen to (on imeem and imeem for Android), and favorite stations that are dynamically created based on artists that people are connected to on imeem.com.

The application integrates with features on imeem.com: people’s on the go listening patterns will influence the recommendations they receive on imeem.com, and vice versa. If users discover new artists while listening to imeem for Android, they can “favorite” those artists and automatically become fans on imeem.com, and (again) vice versa.

A user can also find a record of their mobile listening history by logging in to their imeem.com account where all the songs are available for free on-demand streaming. The app does not, however, allow you to access your playlists from the website.

“Our vision is to let our community enjoy imeem anywhere on the Web and beyond,” said Dalton Caldwell, imeem’s founder and chief executive officer. “Today is an important step towards that goal. imeem has created the first cross-platform social music experience with imeem for Android, and we’re looking forward to developing more features and mobile applications for our community.”

The application gives people the ability to purchase DRM-free downloads from Amazon MP3, and is available as a free download through the Android Market.

