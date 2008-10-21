October 28 – Live Webinar with World’s Foremost Authority on Leadership

Sadly there is much more brightness (knowing what is brand new) and smartness (knowing what will sell) than there is wisdom (knowing what is important and what is worth fighting for and what is not) in the world. If you want to bathed in wisdom from one of the wisest men on the planet you will want to attend the following event.
Join Fast Company’s “Leading Edge” columnist and blogger, Dr. Mark Goulston as he interviews Warren Bennis on: “Moving From Managing to Leading” on October 28 9:30-11 AM PST/12:30-2 PM EST. Warren is considered to be the foremost authority on leadership in the world. For more info, go to: http://markgoulston.com/events/822.html.