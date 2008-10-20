The Pepsi Overhaul

You would rarely see a can of Coke in my house growing up. Pepsi-Cola World (Pepsi’s in-house magazine) was one of my father’s first clients when he co-founded the design agency Eisenman & Enock in the early 60’s, so we were a loyal Pepsi family.

Today Pepsi is embarking on a complete overhaul of the brand which includes the redesign of many of the brands’ packaging graphics, as well as a redesign of the Pepsi globe logo. (You can read more and see the logo at AdAge.com).

Introducing change is always risky, especially when you’re introducing it to the world. It will be interesting to see how this three year plan pans out for Pepsi, particularly how the new logo is received by the public. Will this be seen as one of the biggest rebranding missteps, or one of the most successful?

Matt Enock, Percepted