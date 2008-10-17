The gym I belong to has an inspirational message posted that changes weekly. Today there was a quote from Barbara Hall from her book A Summons to New Orleans that ended:

Look. Listen. Choose. Act.

And I thought, “that’s the perfect way to explain how to get started with social media.”

Social media is a term that covers a lot. Blogs and podcasts certainly fall under that umbrella term. It also includes social networking sites like LinkedIn, Facebook or MySpace. It covers social bookmarking sites like Delicious, Digg and Reddit. Don’t forget photo sharing sites like Flickr, or video sharing sites like YouTube. And my current addiction: the microblogging platform known as Twitter.

In fact, as soon as I’m done with this post I’m going to go over to my Twitter account and annouce that I’ve started blogging at Fast Company.

Look. There are so many social media sites and more coming every day; it’s impossible for any one person or even a business to be active in all of them. As a small business owner, I know how much time it takes to runa business, manage people, bring in sales, balance the books, find good health care coverage, etc., etc.

The first step is to look at some of the more popular social media sites out there and think about whether they would be a good fit for you, and whether your customers and prospects may be hanging out there.