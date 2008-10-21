Art + Sex + Zaha Hadid + Brandbuilding = Chanel

Fueled by a fortune built on a handbag, a glossy white art-filled spaceship has touched down in Central Park. It’s designed by Zaha Hadid , the Pritzker Prize winning Iraqi architect and underwritten by Chanel, making for a kind of architecture-meets-fashion-meets-art-meets-brand promotion fantas-magoria.



Spawned in 2006 when Chanel creative director, the Goth-like German Karl Lagerfeld, met Hadid in the lobby of Soho’s celebrity canteen, the Mercer Hotel, the “Mobile Art” exhibition previously swooped through Hong Kong and Tokyo before landing in New York.



Inside, the 7500 square foot pavilion, visitors are outfitted with an MP3 player on which the French actress Jeanne Moreau meditates on life, love, and desire, in her irresistibly sexy, world-weary voice. Like the world’s sultriest docent, she also comments on the art, and keeps traffic moving through Hadid’s curvy maze-like interiors.



The art? It’s a mixed multimedia bag that includes wacky film clips of buck naked fatties frolicking in the bottom of cardboard boxes; a bottomless pit, where images of what appear to be sting rays, fossils, and ganglia swoop around the rim; photographs of women made from reptilian skins; and projected images of women bound in nothing but chains alternating with images of anthuriums, the floral equivalent of flashers in trench coats.



So, what’s the point? At first, the connection is subtle. Moreau begins her commentary by saying, “I have an overwhelming need to empty my bag.” It’s a French saying, she later explains, that means “get something off my chest.” Innocent enough, right? Maybe not…



Things soon get a little more pointed. A batch of screens feature short films by the Indian artist Subodh Gupta. They depict various scenes involving bags – stolen bags, stuffed bags, patterned bags, bags on the run. Moreau intones: “A bag can make life lighter. You can hide anything in a bag. You can get killed for a bag.”



Hmmm. Starting to sense a theme?