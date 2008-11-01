Movie Ratings: Running the Numbers

In 2007, only 20% of MPAA-rated movies were G or PG, and almost half were rated R. The biggest moneymakers were PG-13 films; only 30% of movies got that rating, but they pulled in 46% of total box-office cash.

The 1970s spawned 679 G-rated movies. In the 1990s, there were just 142. In a typical year, 23% of Americans see an X-rated film.

Showgirls ($20.4 million) is the highest-grossing NC-17-rated film since the designation was created in 1990.

Of the top 10 all-time global box-office leaders, eight are rated PG-13 and two are rated PG. Still afloat at No. 1: Titanic.

Adjusted for inflation, 1939’s Gone with the Wind is still the No. 1 domestic earner of all time, at nearly $1.4 billion. The original 1977 Star Wars ($1.26 billion), E.T. and The Sound of Music each tallied a 10-digit gross.

Teens with high exposure to R-rated films are up to seven times more likely to take up smoking than teens with low exposure to them.