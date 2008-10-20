Tech Watch: McCain Gets Telecom Favor; HP’s New Touch Laptops; BlackBerry Storm Takes on Palm

The Washington Post recently broke a story about the race between Verizon and AT&T to provide free and improved mobile phone service on the property of Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.). Verizon first sought to install a permanent tower on a piece of property volunteered by Cindy McCain, but after much trouble (including a 200-page environmental assessment and the hiring of consultants, sub-contractors and archaeologists), abandoned the project because “it didn’t make sense,” according to a Verizon spokesman.

Instead, the company rolled in a portable truck-mounted tower for free. AT&T quickly did the same thing, also for free. Both companies are saying they’re responding to the requirements of press and Secret Service in the area because of the presidential race, but as Secret Service spokesman Eric Zahren said in the Post‘s article, “this was something that was being addressed before we were out there.”

As Joshua Green of the Atlantic notes, “Verizon plainly went to considerable effort and expense to pursue building a permanent tower on the McCains’ ranch,” thanks to Mrs. McCain’s efforts, and it was well underway as recently as August.

This could be a perceived conflict of interest, as the Post article explains: “Ethics lawyers said Cindy McCain’s dealings with the wireless companies stand out because her husband is a senior member of the Senate commerce committee, which oversees the Federal Communications Commission and the telecommunications industry. He has been a leading advocate for industry-backed legislation, fighting regulations and taxes on telecommunication services.”

The McCain campaign has yet to comment.

