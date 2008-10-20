New Yorkers took back the streets on Saturday — again. Park(ing) Day Redux sprung up in Chelsea on October 18th, a reprise of the global one-day event in which artists, activists and community members design installations and transform parking spaces into public spaces. The green community movement, which got started in New York in 2005, is meant to “provide a breath of relief from the auto-clogged reality of New York City, and aim to spark a dialogue about our valuable public space and how we choose to use it,” according to the Park(ing) Day NYC website .

In partnership with the Eyebeam Art and Technology Center, select installations set up shop again on a block of West 21st Street. Designs included a cloud car emitting a refreshing mist, a collection of 88 inverted cones hanging, and an eco-bake sale. At the end of the day, an army of cardboard-clad soldiers took to the street in front of the design studio. While I’m not sure what the intention or message of the corrugated-corps spectacle was, in a city where one can become jaded to all things weird and eclectic, it caught my attention.