How to Get a Raise: What Not to Do

Initiating a conversation with your boss about a possible raise is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The thoughtfulness of your rationale and the thoroughness of your argument could not only determine whether you get more money, but it could also impact (positively or negatively) the way your boss sees you from that point on.

So what can you do to make sure you don’t get a raise? After speaking with colleagues and looking back at my own personal experience, I’d say the reasons fall into two buckets— weak arguments and bad timing.

Weak arguments or bad judgment…

“Everybody else in the department makes more.” If there’s one argument that will set most bosses off, it’s bringing up the salaries of coworkers as part of your rationale for asking for more money. In a perfect world where salaries were more transparent, it would be a different story. But we’re not there yet. So instead, reference industry averages for people with similar years of work experience working in similar positions outside of the company you’re working for.

“But I’ve got bills to pay.” Unless you’re Warren Buffet, Oprah, or Suze Orman, so does everyone else. Raises are usually handed out based on performance, not because you think the company should give you more money so you can pay back your student loans. Focus on your impact on the department, organization, and bottom line results of the business.

“If you won’t give me a raise, I’m going to have to consider other options.” Nothing like a good old threat to persuade the boss to give you more money. This is almost always a one way ticket out of the company. If you’re even going to go that route, 1) be ready for your boss to call your bluff (assuming it’s a bluff) and 2) have another job lined up because you’re probably going to need it.

Bad timing…