The Worldly Investor, David S. Waddell

Purgatory

This week, hope re-entered the picture. After the most punishing decline in stock prices since the Great Depression, the markets heeded the call in last Friday’s email and went up nearly 1,000 points on Monday. Frankly, this rally offered me little comfort, because 1,000-point swings in either direction are not indicative of a healthy market.

However, believe it or not, this rally began last Wednesday. Last Wednesday was the first time in a while that I saw buyers entering the marketplace. Reading this market currently resembles trying to see through the Matrix (a movie you must rent to understand that comment), and my screen on Wednesday and Thursday had only traces of green on a canvas of red. The selling on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week had to be anticipated, given the pent-up sellers who refused to exit on downticks. Nonetheless, we saw another rally on Thursday. Again, buyers emerged. They exist! Amidst the grim economic data, the inconclusive earnings announcements and the articles considering the end of America’s supremacy, somebody bought stocks. Values had simply reached irresistible levels on too many issues. In fact, 1 in 10 publicly traded companies had more cash on their books than the value of their market capitalization, making them worth more dead than alive.

I believe we have now entered purgatory. Valuations are low enough, but we have too much uncertainty to expect an immediate up-trend. Government action has been announced, but not deployed. Until the markets get a chance to assess the impact of the programs, skepticism will act as a governor. While entering a trading range may not seem cause to celebrate, it’s certainly preferable. We could all use the rest.

The Next Bursting Bubble

The secret ingredient for hedge fund returns has turned into poison. Just as the investment banks were forced to either partner with real banks or perish due to their high leverage ratios and deteriorating collateral, the hedge fund industry may be the next frontline of the credit crisis. 8,000 funds existed at the start of the year, managing an estimated $2 trillion. Many of these funds relied on borrowed money to turn small returns into large returns. When these returns move against them, the downside can be amplified as well, and in this current environment, credit has become much less available for these strategies. This “de-levering” of the hedge fund industry can lead to tremendous selling pressure for the markets.