Blackout Beginning for TBS: Could they have responded on the Web or via Mobile Devices?

Fans across the nation (especially Red Sox Nation ), many whom had just sat through Turner Broadcasting System’s (TBS) pregame for Game 6 of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) American League Championship Series (ALCS), prepared for the fist pitch between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night – only to be greeted by a sitcom, which stopped airing new shows more than six years ago.

The Time Warner (TWX) company abruptly cut to the “Steve Harvey Show” just before the first pitch – without warning – when a technical difficulty knocked out the live feed from Tampa’s Tropicana Field. At the time, viewers in bars and living rooms across the country frantically flipped to other channels trying to find the game. Most viewers at home had to surf the Web (Great graph here from Google Trends which shows people searching on-line for “Red Sox and TBS” (at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET) or log onto Twitter to find out what was going on. There was no original information on TBS explaining why they were showing the former WB sitcom.

For those in bars it was slightly harder to find out exactly what was going on. Information slowly started to come out on-line that TBS was experiencing a technical difficulty, which was followed by a scrolling message on TBS. Finally, after 20 minutes, viewers were switched over to the game, albeit an inning later with Tampa Bay leading 1-0. TBS would later issue this statement:

“Two circuit breakers in our Atlanta transmission operations tripped causing the master router and its backup — which are necessary to transmit any incoming feed outbound — to shut down. This impacted our live feed from being distributed to any of the other networks in the Turner portfolio and caused the delay in our coverage. Both our primary and backup routers were impacted by this problem. We apologize to baseball fans for this mishap that caused a delay in our coverage.”

After the statement was issued, the network made Turner Sports director of public relations Jeff Pomeroy available for questions. Pomeroy noted in several media outlets that failure of the routers was unprecedented and it also made scrolling a live message on the channel impossible. The cause seems justified, but it certainly didn’t curb anger with the Network from viewers, especially those in the Tampa or Boston area.

It got me thinking. Although they couldn’t use the television station to update viewers, could TBS have put itself in a better position in advance of the technical difficulty to update viewers on the situation via other platforms? The answer is probably yes. Here are a few things they could have put in place.

Promote Mobile Alerts and Mobile Following: TBS offers program updates on mobile phones for its regular shows, but didn’t promote the mobile feature on its TBS Sports Website for the MLB playoffs. If it had promoted and utilized the feature for the playoffs it could have provided a real-time mobile alert on the situation; at least to those die-hard baseball fans following the playoffs on TBS. MLB.TV, Major League Baseball’s online video service, promotes this mobile alert feature to baseball fans that use its service.