Web 2.0 is a Result of Social Interaction not Technology or Marketing

To be fair the idea for this post actually came from someone who

commented on my blog (or whose comment I saw on someone else’s blog).

I tried to find the comment but couldn’t.

Think about this for a moment, Web 2.0 evolved not because of

technology or marketing, web 2.0 evolved from a desire to connect and

interact with people online, to connect with others and to build

relationships. Web 2.0 was no created to become rich, to spam users,

or to sell advertising, these are all by-products. Why is this

important? Because a lot of folks are forgetting this and are instead

focusing on the monetary value and not on the relationships value.

We’re getting greedy.

Is it possible to make money through social media? Yes

Should you get involved in social media if you want to connect and build relationships with people? Yes

Is it possible to market a product or service through social media? Yes