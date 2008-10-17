How Do We Boost Those Much Needed R&D Dollars?

I just read a blog on WashingtonPost.com that essentially says that a business is doomed to failure if it cannot be on the cutting edge of innovation. And there is no bigger source of innovation than the ideas, products, and designs that come out of those valuable R&D dollars. But R&D will experience a squeeze on a widespread scale in the coming year. Why? Well, for one, offshore outsourcing has become an ingrained practice for the U.S. Another reason is that when it comes to R&D macro-investment, our colossal federal deficit makes any investment that does actually take place likely to occur outside the R&D sector. For the foreseeable future, the Fed has other priorities, like steering us out of this financial quagmire.