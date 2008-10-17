Wednesday, October 15 2008 was Bog Action Day. Bloggers from all over the world did posts on the subject of poverty. I did one on the working poor. I read many of the posts and found that several dealt with the idea of generosity.

As I was thinking about today’s post on interpersonal competence, one of the five keys to success that I discuss in my latest book, Straight Talk for Success, I kept coming back to the idea of generosity.

In Straight Talk, I suggest that if you want to become interpersonally competent, you need to do three things. 1) Understand yourself, and use this self awareness to better understand others. 2) Build and nurture positive, long term relationships with the important people in your life. 3) Learn how to resolve conflict positively.

If you want to build strong relationships, you need to be generous – not just with your friends, but with the world.

Way back in the 1980s, I was working in New York City. I worked with a guy by the name of Nick. His last name escapes me now. Nick lived in the New York suburbs. Every day he took the train to Grand Central Station and walked a couple of blocks to work. In doing this, Nick was just like several million other people.

However, Nick was different in a very important way. Every day, as he exited the train station, he would meet a homeless man. He and this homeless man would walk a block to a local deli. Nick would purchase a cup of coffee for himself and a breakfast sandwich and coffee for the homeless man.

Nick never told anyone about this. I found out because I happened to run into him one morning, just as he was meeting his homeless friend. When I asked, Nick told me that he had been doing this for over five years. He said that he couldn’t solve the homeless problem in New York, nor even the problems of this one man, but that he could help one person have something hot to eat every day. That is true generosity of spirit.