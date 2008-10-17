Tech Watch: Ballmer Says Microsoft Should Buy Yahoo; New Dell Desktops; Kill Switch on Google’s Phone

We’ve had false alarms before, but it seems Yahoo might be facing another takeover offer in the near future. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said today during a keynote interview at Gartner ITXpo that purchasing Yahoo “would make sense economically” for both companies’ shareholders. The comment was reported by Rex Crum of MarketWatch.

On the news, Yahoo’s stock shot up 13% to $13.42, from $11.75. Those with a memory for failed acquisitions will remember that Microsoft’s previous bid for Yahoo priced shares of the search giant at $33 each. Steve Ballmer apparently remembers, too, commenting that the company is probably “worth at least [that] much today.”

Despite the faltering economy, such a deal is still feasible for well-moneyed Microsoft. The company is highly valued, with a capitalized value of almost $221 billion dollars.

Dell Refreshes Desktops; Hints at New Netbook

Dell isn’t a company known for the aesthetic appeal of its computers, and its line of Vostro full-size tower PCs are no exception. But that doesn’t stop them from being hot sellers, and with a new round of refreshes announced today, they’re likely to keep selling.

The Vostro line has an incredibly broad range of price-points, with the lowest-end model starting at just $320 and the top end ringing in at over $2,000. There are three Vostro models: the 220, the 220S, and the 420, of which the latter is the most configurable. The 420 sports seven PCI/PCIe slots and an eSATA connector for adding cards and storage, and all three models are available with a litany of processors including Intel’s Celeron, Pentium Dual-Core, Core 2 Duo and Core 2 Quad chips. All three also support optional Blu-ray drives.