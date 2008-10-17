Being a Rock Star Creates Balance Opportunity!

Does the term “rock star” permeate your workplace? Rock star as in someone whose work, accomplishments, mere presence, is legendary and feels like a rock star is in the room?

I have a different take, from Bob Lefsetz – he of the mercurial Lefsetz Letter:

“A rock star is not someone who takes the temperature, who gauges the

marketplace before he creates his “art”. A rock star is someone who

needs to create and is willing to tolerate the haters along with the

fans. He’s someone who incites controversy just by existing. That’s

what we lost in the dash for cash. Unique voices. I’m not saying we

haven’t ended up with some pleasant music, but it just hasn’t hit you

in the gut, it’s the aural equivalent of Splenda, it might do the

trick, but it’s not the real thing. The real thing grabs your

attention, drives down deep into your heart and lodges itself there. A

rock star doesn’t follow conventions, doesn’t go disco or add drum

machines just because everybody else does. A rock star exists in his

own unique space, and if you met him you probably wouldn’t like him.

Because he tends to be self-focused to the point of being

narcissistic. Because he cares. He needs to get his message out.”

This is a bit of a controversial view. By focusing on being the absolute authentic ‘best’, the proverbial rock star creates “art” beyond compare.

What Bob didn’t write about is the work that rock stars do NOT do:

Attend meetings that are not about the rock star’s projects

Market to customers that are not going to buy the rock star’s products

Interact with people that don’t help forward the mission of the rock star

Read materials that do not inform the rock star

What else do you think the rock star avoids?

Imagine the time you would have in your day if you were a rock star…