I was sent an autographed copy of this great book (thanks Scott Bradley!) and I look forward to reading it and doing the juicy book review. I have already started on the preface, and I am cracking up. Mike uses humor throughout and his ‘tell-it-like-it-is’ quality has me looking forward to every chapter!

My last blog referring to David Mulling’s (Co-founder Real Vibez Media) Facebook note got a tremendous response! Many persons were inspired by his revelation. When my article was featured on the front page of Fast Company.com (coupled with David’s PR dexterity), I was contacted by the author of The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, Mike Michalowicz . Talk about the law of attraction!

Anyway… that is just a teaser of what is to come. The book is for entrepreneurs with no clue, little resources and no experience…a.k.a… This was written for PAULA YEE SING-EDWARDS! But I am sure you can find some stuff that speaks to you too, after all, Mike printed enough copies for you too…

“The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur’s “get real”; actionable approach to business is a much-needed swift kick in the pants.”

I love it!!!

What I actually wanted to talk about today is… the measure of success or failure. I was speaking to my husband last night about my life experiences years ago and comparing them to my life today. In high school and university I was faced with much financial obstacles… no money for food, books…uniform… it was hard, BUT I persevered and achieved all my academic goals that I set. I earned a scholarship, awards, and even the ‘Student of the Year’ award for the University. Today, while developing my business and have faced so many roadblocks, I started feeling like a failure (I hate using that word to describe me- but I must be honest). I am continuously told that I am hard on myself… I can’t help it, I set high goals. This caused me to wonder about the other side…people who do NOT set goals. Do they suffer feelings of disappointment and failure? Or are they calm, cool and happy? If so…who is better off? The astute goal setter who is hard on herself or the calm individual who doesn’t suffer sadness due to obstacles?

If two individuals are in college, one works around the clock striving to do well while the other has no goal or interest in getting good grades, and at the end of the day they BOTH get Cs…. Did one fail and the other succeed? Did the hardworker fail in his efforts? Or did the carefree one succeed in spite of lack of effort?

Are success and failure relative? I NEVER thought of them being relative to individuals and circumstance. Of course I have thought about a successful person who makes tens of thousands as opposed to a successful person making millions, but both, in my mind were successful. But what if that “thousandaire” was striving for millions? Did he fail? If he tried a business venture and it went under, did he fail? If a counterpart had a business without any serious interest in its growth and development, and it went under….did he fail?