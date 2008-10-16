McCain and VA Records Online – Full Disclosure versus Transparency

I just read a great post on Daily Kos ( McCain Tonight: “Put Health Care Records Online” You First, Sir )that discusses the merits (or lack thereof) of promoting this kind of transparency in regards to information that could benefit the American people.

I had a great interview for the book with Micah Sifry, Senior Editor of Personal Democracy Forum where

we discussed issues of transparency in government that were a bit more

palatable than having private medical records listed online. Sifry and

organizations like The Sunlight Foundation

are trying to get public records already online out of PDF format so

they’ll be searchable/taggable. Sifry also notes how some Senators and

other public officials use public Google Calendars/maps to let their

constituents know where they’ll be and when which is pretty amazing.

As Sifry noted in our interview, “if they work for us, why shouldn’t we

know what they’re doing?”

I applaud McCain’s use of the word

transparency a number of times last night but the medical records

comment makes me think he’s not actively pursuing ways to truly make

government more open online. But the more I can’t find information

that I should about government via the Internet, the more I’ll wonder

what people are trying to hide.