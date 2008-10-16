Tech Watch: Obama Launches Video Game Campaign; Microsoft on Windows 7; and Adobe Ships CS4

Following in the footsteps of leading-edge advertisers like Red Bull, the Obama campaign has diversified their ad blitz to include not only print and television spots, but also ads in social networking sites and video games.

The campaign has reportedly purchased ad space in several Internet-enabled video games running on Microsoft‘s Xbox 360 platform. The titles include popular games like Burnout Paradise and Madden NFL ’09, and the ads will be restricted to users connecting from battleground states like Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, and Wisconsin. The ads in the game burnout appear as billboards that say “Early voting has begun / VoteForChange.com.”

This is the latest tech-savvy step for a campaign that has shown unprecedented mastery of social networking, text messaging and targeted emailing to spread information about its candidate. This isn’t the Obama campaign’s first foray into non-traditional advertising, however; the candidate also sponsors spots on popular sites like Hulu.com, a streaming television site, as well as Google‘s YouTube. If you’re a Facebook user, you’ve probably seen his ads there, too.

Whether or not this is a wise investment of last-minute capital — or if users even pay much attention to in-game ads — remains to be seen, but if Obama wins in November, it’s likely that other candidates will attempt to duplicate his strategy to enfranchise the elusive 18-34 age group.

Microsoft Defending Windows 7 Already?

Microsoft has already let a few details out about its next-generation operating system, Windows 7. But the beleaguered Vista-maker is already fending off customer criticism about the unreleased OS because of a seemingly superficial feature: its name.