Twitter and The Election: Shorting The Revolution.

If you like your political news (and bile filled commentary) in easy to digest, 140 character long chunks, then you are living in the best of times. Twitter , the micro-blogging site previously best known by techno-narcissists, has worked diligently to turn itself into a short-form digital square. The results are encouraging – two media companies we love, NPR and Current TV, have launched election oriented Twitter experiments that endeavor to harness the power of the masses to comment, fact-check and otherwise rate the political debates.

Twitter has been smart about this. In late September, Twitter announced that it created its own Election 2008 mashup, a central hub for all the popular political issues being discussed throughout the site.

From their blog:

“During the first presidential debate in Oxford, Mississippi and each subsequent debate leading up to and beyond election day, Twitter will be performing real-time algorithmic analysis on millions of unedited public reactions. These trending topics along with a live ticker of continuously fresh opinions are available now at election.twitter.com.”



The mashup is actually fun to watch (and perhaps a clue to a future Twitter monetization strategy?) Since its inception, “hot political topic” tags have bubbled to the top in quasi-real time, mirroring the collective water cooler chitchat. The usual memes: Obama, McCain, Tina Fey, Sarah Palin, ACORN, Ayers, etc – but also more interesting ones like “that one” – a reference to Senator McCain’s unfortunate debate jab at Senator Obama. Today, #Colin Powell got into the mix, as tweeters began discussing what appeared to be an inevitable Powell endorsement: