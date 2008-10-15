Who Gets “It”? Companies That Understand The Value Of Their Dealers

With all that is available to us today, why is it that a company’s greatest asset can more often than not, be its most under-utilized?

Short-sightedness? Tunnel vision? Bravado? Strict adherence to long-standing senior management foibles? Or a simple strategy that only “we” know how to truly sell our products better?

All of the above, and in many different combinations.

In the North American marketplace, mainly on the B2B front, the asset that is increasingly being recognized by companies that see the big picture (and are not overwhelmed by everyday crises) as a critical contributor to the bottom line, is the dealer.

Traditionally considered a low-on-the-totem-pole option to direct sales, companies that “get it” understand that with proper care and nurturing, and with an ear close to the ground, their dealers can in fact build their brand and sales, while simultaneously building bridges that overcome product and parent brand mis-steps.

Those companies follow several tried and true methods to get the most out of their dealers by:

– Actively engaging them in dialogue