The Leading Edge – What Voters and You Want to Know before you Elect or Hire Someone

The question on voters minds that should be asked in the final debate is: “What have you already done individually and cooperatively that produced a positive, lasting, important,measurable result for the common good?”

Contained within it is a measure of the effectiveness, judgment, and values for each Presidential candidate.

– Effectiveness is about having already taken actions that produced lasting, measurable change for people like the electorate. It is also about being able to work independently (i.e make the final decision) and cooperatively (i.e. reach across the aisle) to accomplish those changes.

– Judgment is about knowing what is a positive and important decision and then making the judgment call to get it done.

– Values are about serving the common good. Since the President will be “presiding” over the entire country, it behooves him to do what is necessary to provide “liberty and justice for all” vs. serving his own personal, political ambition or special interest groups.

The more each candidate answers this question in a coherent, clear, non canned way that feels right, makes sense and seems doable the more confidence we will have in them. The more each fumbles when answering it and resort to canned answers that we have already heard to obfuscate a candid answer they can’t supply the less confidence we will have in them.

This is not for Presidential candidates only. It is a helpful question when hiring someone for your company that will inspire your confidence by having a track record of effectiveness, judgment and values.