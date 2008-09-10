Tech Watch: Apple’s MacBook Announcement Eclipses Toshiba’s New Notebooks; Warner Reveals DivX Distribution Plans

At a special notebook-themed product event today, Apple revealed significant revisions to its two lines of portable computers, the MacBook and the MacBook Pro. The big news: brighter displays, faster graphics, and one-piece aluminum enclosures, with some innovative, smaller features making their debut as well.

CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at the Cupertino, California event today and announced incremental changes to the company’s popular ultra-portable, MacBook Air. The MacBook Air will now feature larger hard disk options, plus graphics chipsets from Nvidia and an LED-backlit display. The Air will also sport a new trackpad that will appear on all new Apple notebooks.

With a larger surface than previous versions, the Air’s new trackpad features no-button clicking. Instead, the input device has a glass surface that enables clicking anywhere on its face, with a feel much like the iPhone. The new trackpad is also multi-touch enabled, allowing users to use several fingers to scroll, rotate and manipulate objects on screen.

The new MacBook and MacBook Pro will arrive in advanced, one-piece aluminum enclosures that should increase strength while reducing overall weight. Both notebooks register at just under one-inch thin, and at 4.5 pounds and 5.5 pounds respectively. Both the 13.3-inch and 15-inch screen sizes remain as options, and the screens will be glass-enclosed LED-backlit displays with similar aesthetic features to Apple’s popular desktop, the iMac.

Perhaps the biggest internal change is Apple’s decision to switch from Intel to the Nvidia graphics chipsets, specifically the 9400M and 9600M GT. In the MacBook, Apple claims the new chips will run five times faster than the old MacBook graphics processing units, while in the MacBook Pro — which featured a different Nvidia chip in the last generation — the new graphics cards will run three to eight times faster. The 9600 card also features a “turbo” mode for MacBook Pro users to speed up graphic-intensive tasks, but it puts a damper on battery life.

So what else is under the hood? The MacBook Pro comes with 2.4, 2.53 or 2.8GHz Core 2 Duo chips from Intel, and the regular MacBook sports either a 2.0 or 2.4GHz Core 2 Duo. The machines will feature a maximum hard drive spec of 250GB and 320GB respectively, and the Pro version will add a FireWire 800 port.