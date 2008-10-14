Hot off the press Green Inc.: An Environmental Insider Reveals How a Good Cause Has Gone Bad (Lyons Press, $24.95), takes readers behind some of the not-so-kosher alliances environmental organizations have had with corporations over the years. This expose by Christine MacDonald, a former media manager at Conservation International, argues that our most powerful activist groups have been corrupted with six figure salaries and payoffs from nefarious companies, thus allowing greenwashing to become the norm. While one of our favorite green blogs Grist isn’t impressed with MacDonald’s reporting, the issue she raises is one that many companies and enviromental groups are grappling with right now: how to partner up without greenwashing and still maintaing watchdog objectivity. Find out how the Sierra Club and Clorox are dealing with it–when Sierra Club decided to endorse Clorox’s new line of eco-friendly cleaners–in our August feature, “Clorox Goes Green.”