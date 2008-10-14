Future Trends: What’s Hot and What’s Not

The Dutch-born Li Edelkoort, 58, is the oracle behind Trend Union, the go-to source for trend forecasting for the fashion, beauty, retail, automotive, consumer-electronics, and interior-design industries. She counts Philips Electronics, Nissan and Donna Karan among her 1,500-plus international clients. “People think I am some mystic or gypsy,” says Edelkoort. “What I really do is pay attention.”