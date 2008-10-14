The Real Election: This year’s Coolest Design



If you could give an award for great design, what would you choose? OK – try and think beyond your iPhone. This is not a rhetorical question. If there’s something great out there that you think has gotten insufficient glory, here’s your chance to evangelize on its behalf.



For the third year, in honor of National Design Week (start baking: it starts Oct. 19), the Cooper-Hewitt, America’s official National Design Museum, is hosting a design competition that’s lots more fun than the exhausted race currently playing out on every media outlet. To nominate your choice, just go to the site, and add it to the mix. Even if you don’t have a candidate in mind, it’s worth toggling on over to cruise the current nominees.



This year’s roster offers some appealing choices, from the Strida 5.0 bicycle that can be folded up in five seconds flat, to Rebecca and Drew’s clever apparel sizing system, to Stuart Karten’s sexy Zon hearing aid, to my personal favorite, yellow barricade tape with the reassuring message, “Everything is OK.” Could we wrap the NYSE in this and make it all better?



If you’re hanging around Facebook, you may also want to check out the Cooper-Hewitt’s page, which has some cool YouTube videos of things like a talk with the Campana Brothers, the Brazilian design wizards who also happen to be this year’s Design Miami “Designers of the Year.”



The announcement of the winning design will take place on Oct. 23 at the National Design Awards Gala in New York City and will be streamed live on Cooper-Hewitt’s Web site at 10:00 p.m. EST.