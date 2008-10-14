Payless’s Low-Impact Stilettos

In last year’s Fast 50, we showcased Payless–the former “dusty dungeon of cheap footwear”–as a company that has reinvented its product and brand with high design. Now its CEO, Matt Rubel, is at it again, this time with ambitions to democratize green stilettos. According to yesterday’s AP report, next year Rubel will launch a new line of high-design, low-environmental-impact Payless shoes that will sell for less than $30. Organic cotton, linen, recycled rubber, and hemp will be bolted together with biodegradable glues and packaged in recycled boxes. What’s most interesting about a low-end mass retailer pushing for green is its potential to transform its entire supply chain, similar to the Wal-Mart ripple effect. However, warns NPD analyst Marshal Cohen, “If you’re going to play the green card, you’d better be sure that the product can stand up to the scrutiny that the consumer and the watchdogs are going to put on it.”

