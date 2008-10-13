advertisement
Embracing Your Power

By Allyson Kapin1 minute Read

Fed up with tech conferences that rarely represent women on panels and constantly reading news articles about technology that seldom quote women tech experts (as if we don’t exist), I started Women Who Tech. The group brings together talented and renowned women breaking new ground in technology who use their tech savvy skills to transform the world and inspire change. Women have been at the forefront of developing technology before the days of floppy discs, CRT monitors and corded mice yet major tech conferences and the media continue to fail to represent gender-balanced perspectives. Why is this? Do men do a better job at promoting themselves and developing their own personal brand? Are women in tech fully embracing their own power?

Susan Mernit, one of the most inspiring women in tech will be discussing what it takes to be a leader in this industry today at 11AM PST during the Embracing Your Power teleseminar. Highlights include how women can improve their skills as owners and drivers of businesses, both within a larger workplace and within their own business. What kind of emotional intelligence, mindset and conviction does it take to be as powerful and clear as you can be in your life—and apply that to whatever you do?

This talk with Susan Mernit, who’s created content, developed product and run businesses—and non-profit endeavors—in a wide variety of settings, from companies as large as AOL and Yahoo to her own small startup—draws on her 15+ years of experience working in tech and media, and on conversations with dozens of entrepreneurial women. This is a don’t miss conversation if you’re a woman in tech looking to connect the dots and better integrate your own professional ambitions and start embracing your own power. I’ll be there. Will you?

Allyson Kapin is the Founding Partner of Rad Campaign and Founder of Women Who Tech.

About the author

Allyson has been named one of "Top Tech Titans" by the Washingtonian, one of the Most Influential Women In Tech by Fast Company and one of the top 30 women entrepreneurs to follow on Twitter by Forbes for her leadership role in technology and social media. As Founding Partner of Rad Campaign she leads the firm’s client and online strategic services. For over a decade Allyson has helped non-profit organizations and political campaigns create dynamic and award-winning websites and online marketing and recruitment campaigns

