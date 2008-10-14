SAVING COSTS OR INCREASING ROI

The financial crisis is taking all the headlines. Not only in the news, but also ‘the men in the street’ is talking about it. This is quite understandable; given the impact it has on every individual. Whether you lost your job, lost your money or are worried about the safety of your savings.

However, the more you talk about it, the more energy you attach to it. And things, which you give energy, will grow.This is one of the reasons why a recession will grow and continue.

Also the people are feeling worried and uncertain. It is better to focus your energy on positive outcomes. That will make you feel fulfilled and enthusiastic. Instead of focussing on cost cutting or lay offs it is much better to focus on what you do want to achieve. What are goals, which get you, and your employees fired up?

As a leader you are not alone in this task.If you engage your employees you will surprised about their ideas and commitment. That starts by being open (and sometimes even being vulnerable)about the current challenges and asking them what their ideas and suggestionsare to claim or regain your position in the market.