The Leading Edge – Stop talking, start listening

the more you need to listen.



– Warren Bennis

Recently I landed a wonderful new client. All I needed to do was remind myself of Warren’s directive above. Boy was that difficult. Along the way I had several realizations, if not revelations.

The person I was speaking to was thoughtful, on track and relevant so I didn’t need to ask questions to keep them focused. Yet there were ten times –I counted them—when I wanted to interrupt and say something. 50 % of my motivation was to add something of value to the conversation, but at least 50 % was about ego, competitiveness, a need to impress and a need to be listened to after I had been listening so patiently.

Each time I wanted to interrupt I didn’t, but I had to manage the internal conflict between wanting to remember the “brilliant” thing I wanted to say and listening to what the other person was continuing to say. The longer he went on the more difficult it was to hold onto what I wanted to say. Eventually I had to make the choice to either blurt it out or to let it go and go back to listening more deeply.Unusual for me, I selected the latter, i.e. let go of needing to say something and went back to listening deeply.

Ironically, but not surprisingly now that I think about it, each time I did this, the other person went deeper into what they wanted to speak about and what was more important and meaningful to them.By the end of the twenty minutes all I needed to do was summarize what I heard, think to myself whether or not I could help, say exactly that.