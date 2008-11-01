How the Aeron Chair Inspired Burton

Office furniture doesn’t usually inspire outdoor activity. But designers at Burton Snowboards saw more in the Aeron chair than a cockpit for sedentary pursuits. They found kinetics in ergonomics and high performance in space-age materials. By applying parallel design elements to the company’s 2009 CO 2 board bindings ($390), Burton took imitation and flattery to a new altitude.

(A) SPINE

Constructed out of injection-molded thermal plastic, the stiff core of the CO 2 mirrors the Aeron’s Y-shape back design. By attaching at four points, the spine provides additional strength and gives the binding a tight rack-and-pinion feel.

(B) MESH

The Aeron’s signature webbing helps the CO 2 reduce weight and creates a form fit to the boot. It also serves as a contact point, which helps transfer energy from the rider to the board. More energy, more speed, and more comfort make boarders want to stay on the mountain longer.

