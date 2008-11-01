MTV’s New Digital Forays

Flixwagon is a mobile-to-Web video platform that, over one August weekend, delivered 6 million video streams of the Jonas Brothers live.

The new Virtual Lower East Side is like Second Life, but set in New York’s gritty music scene.

The print hipsters at Vice magazine create original Web videos for MTV.

Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer is producing $5 Cover, a digitally distributed music show.

MTV acquired game maker Harmonix for $175 million in 2006. The video game Rock Band and its sequel are on track to make more than $700 million in revenue for 2008.

The TV dating show Next is transformed into an online dating platform at nextornot.com.

Real World meets Project Runway for graphic designers in Webisodes airing at mtvengineroom.com. Cosponsored by HP.