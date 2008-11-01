“Carbon Boom” (July/August) addressed the idea of offsetting greenhouse- gas emissions by preserving forests, largely in tropical regions like Brazil and Indonesia. Now the so-called forest carbon trade has come to the United States. The Texas Forestry Service is the first state agency authorized to certify forest carbon credits for trade on the Chicago Climate Exchange. In September, Texas landowners began receiving payments in exchange for the environmental benefits of letting their trees stand. — Anya Kamenetz

Not Such a Dirty Job

Mike Rowe, our February cover boy, got his first Emmy nod this year, when Dirty Jobs was nominated for Outstanding Reality Program, but the trophy went to Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List on September 13. (The prime-time awards were on September 21, not the 6th, as we reported). Now Rowe is looking forward to another season of wrangling snakes, cleaning buoys, and inseminating turkeys — which, we’d argue, should be reward enough. — Kate Rockwood

Wine to Go

The innovation in wine packaging continues. Joining the French Rabbit Tetra Pak containers we covered in June is the Gallo wine purse. A pink clutch-style bag that holds 1.5 liters of rosé, this bag-in-the-box won an industry prize for design — and, says Gallo, it’s “loved by women almost as much as they love their handbags.” We’ll drink to that. — KR