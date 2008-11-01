Steve Ballmer’s Cloud Computing Ambitions for Microsoft

Gary Flake’s Live Labs manifesto proclaims that his group lives at the intersection of problems and solutions . The same spirit is behind the company’s emerging “cloud” computing services. Office, Microsoft’s cash cow, is expected to offer a more complete set of cloud- or Web-based features for business before the end of the year, and when it debuts, Google will inevitably be seen as the primary motivator for Microsoft’s move. As Rob Enderle, who runs an eponymous technology research firm, says, “Can Microsoft do it before Google can execute?”

Microsoft execs insist — perhaps predictably — that the company’s customers, not its competitors, spurred it to act on a long-simmering desire to shift from desktop-and-server software to Web-based services. And that, they contend, gives them an advantage in the marketplace.

In May 2004, CEO Steve Ballmer called a meeting with his newly minted CIO, Ron Markezich, and former CIO Rick Devenuti, who had moved up to become head of worldwide services. Ballmer told them that he and Bill Gates had decided that Microsoft’s future was not going to be selling licensed software, but Web-based software, and that “IT needed to lead the way.” He gave them a month to work out a plan.

Devenuti and Markezich knew where to start. Just weeks earlier, Devenuti had been in St. Louis visiting Energizer Holdings, the $5 billion battery and personal-products company. Its CIO, Randy Benz, was coming off a series of hellacious IT headaches, from crippling viruses to server outages on deadline. Benz was tired of his staff spending so much time on the Batphone to Microsoft, trying to get things fixed. He told Devenuti that he wanted Microsoft to run Energizer’s servers. At the time, Devenuti demurred, but now Energizer provided an ideal test bed for working out the kinks in moving to Web-based services.

Energizer might seem an unlikely guinea pig: It had only about 14,000 employees at the time (16,000 today). But Energizer operates in 49 countries, and Markezich, now corporate VP of Microsoft Online, says that Microsoft had to solve technology challenges large businesses would face, like affordable storage and the difference in network speeds between the United States and places like Sri Lanka. “The perception is that you just flip a switch and you’re in the cloud,” Markezich says. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

A few months later, Microsoft removed the email servers from Benz’s list of daily headaches. Benz, who once thought it was “incredibly stupid” that he spent more resources maintaining systems than helping his company exploit them, says that now Energizer’s workforce is better able to take advantage of new software features as it gets them. Being in the cloud has been an unqualified success for Energizer, says Benz. “This is the way IT ought to get delivered.”

Microsoft now has 20 multinationals using its cloud offerings, including Coca-Cola and Nokia; another 3,500 companies are testing a version using shared servers that should become generally available this fall. Exchange email, Sharepoint collaboration, Communications Server instant-messaging, and the Dynamics customer-relationship-management software are among the products Microsoft has moved to the cloud.