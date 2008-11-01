advertisement
TV on the Web: What Works and What Doesn’t

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Quarterlife

The teen-targeted drama “aired” in 36 eight-minute spots on MySpace and on a Quarterlife Web site.

DID IT WORK? Well-received on the Web, but it later bombed as a full-length NBC show.

LonelyGirl15

After starting as a faux video diary, it broadened into a multiple-character show that ran for two years.

DID IT WORK? The creators recently got $5 million in VC money and debuted a new project, “The Resistance.”

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog

Buffy creator Joss Whedon offered this musical, with Neil Patrick Harris, on its own site (and later iTunes).

DID IT WORK? A bonus-packed DVD and soundtrack CD are on their way.

Squeegees

The debut from ABC’s Stage 9 Digital, these teen-targeted shorts arrived on YouTube and ABC.com in February.

DID IT WORK? Panned on blogs but paid for by Toyota. Stage 9 has 20 more projects in the works.

Funny or Die

Searching for a way to make money, the Will Ferrell — backed comedy site created a Web-only video for Unilever’s Axe Body Spray.

DID IT WORK? Unilever paid a “high six-figure” commission. Will others?

