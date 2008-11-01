TV on the Web: What Works and What Doesn’t

Quarterlife
The teen-targeted drama “aired” in 36 eight-minute spots on MySpace and on a Quarterlife Web site.
DID IT WORK? Well-received on the Web, but it later bombed as a full-length NBC show.
LonelyGirl15
After starting as a faux video diary, it broadened into a multiple-character show that ran for two years.
DID IT WORK? The creators recently got $5 million in VC money and debuted a new project, “The Resistance.”
Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog
Buffy creator Joss Whedon offered this musical, with Neil Patrick Harris, on its own site (and later iTunes).
DID IT WORK? A bonus-packed DVD and soundtrack CD are on their way.
Squeegees
The debut from ABC’s Stage 9 Digital, these teen-targeted shorts arrived on YouTube and ABC.com in February.
DID IT WORK? Panned on blogs but paid for by Toyota. Stage 9 has 20 more projects in the works.
Funny or Die
Searching for a way to make money, the Will Ferrell — backed comedy site created a Web-only video for Unilever’s Axe Body Spray.
DID IT WORK? Unilever paid a “high six-figure” commission. Will others?