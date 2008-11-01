TV on the Web: What Works and What Doesn’t

The teen-targeted drama “aired” in 36 eight-minute spots on MySpace and on a Quarterlife Web site.

DID IT WORK? Well-received on the Web, but it later bombed as a full-length NBC show.

LonelyGirl15

After starting as a faux video diary, it broadened into a multiple-character show that ran for two years.

DID IT WORK? The creators recently got $5 million in VC money and debuted a new project, “The Resistance.”

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog