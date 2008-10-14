Opportunity for Newspapers?

A new report from the Newspaper Association of America ( written up in the New York Times ) shows that growth in online advertising has slowed and revenues at newspapers are, once again, on the decline. Online advertising as an industry is still strong, but hopes that online advertising can, on its own, provide the needed financial support for newspapers going in to the future are now in doubt.

Obviously, for an industry that is already finding it challenging to compete in the digital age, this is especially bad news.

Keep in mind, newspapers – and the news industry in general – are experiencing a resurgence. Newspapers are adding new features, like blogs and video, and with the help of citizen journalists and more distributed online networks, have increased their reach and influence in recent years. The audiences for online newspapers and the traffic to newspaper sites are both growing in as well.

Where is the disconnect?

I think newspapers, and those who analyze the media industry, are looking at this challenge the wrong way.

First, the industry folks see larger, more engaged audiences as an invitation to serve more advertising. It’s not. Readers are flocking to online news sites because the content is interesting, the discussion is compelling, or the site offers something of value in their news experience. There is plenty of opportunity to generate revenue starting with content — offer information, experiences, or stuff of such high quality and value that readers want to pay for it.

Second, there is no doubt that the level of sophistication in online advertising continues to rise. You can target users based on demographic, psychographic, and behavioral information. The ads themselves feature video, some are interactive. Still, when you look at the content of the advertising, something is missing — the content of the ads is unrelated to the content of the news, the experience following the click-through is blah, or the ad itself intrudes on the news experience of the user (by expanding over the story or similar). The venues and advertisers alike should focus on creating and serving better advertising, that meets users interests or needs.